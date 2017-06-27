Highway 1 spelling oops near Monterey will be costly
A new Highway 1 sign in Sand City, near Monterey, alerts drivers that the exit for Seaside and Del " Ray " Oaks is coming up in 1 1/4 miles. State transportation officials did not notice the misspelling of Del Rey Oaks until the day after the sign was installed by CalTrans in mid-June.
