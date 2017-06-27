Highway 1 spelling oops near Monterey...

Highway 1 spelling oops near Monterey will be costly

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

A new Highway 1 sign in Sand City, near Monterey, alerts drivers that the exit for Seaside and Del " Ray " Oaks is coming up in 1 1/4 miles. State transportation officials did not notice the misspelling of Del Rey Oaks until the day after the sign was installed by CalTrans in mid-June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jun 20 Sickandtarred 126
who is the best hung man in Carmel Jun 18 Republicana 1
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,760 • Total comments across all topics: 282,073,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC