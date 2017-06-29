Frutti De Mar opens its downtown Mont...

Frutti De Mar opens its downtown Monterey spot with love and family.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Monterey County Weekly

The big Turtle Bay sign at 431 Tyler St. in downtown Monterey is gone, replaced by a humble banner that says Frutti De Mar . While the banner will be supplanted by more permanent signage once the city of Monterey grants its approval, the theme of humility runs throughout the family-run operation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Debate Over FISHERMANa S Wharf Continues 18 hr Neal Peifer 1
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jun 20 Sickandtarred 126
who is the best hung man in Carmel Jun 18 Republicana 1
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May '17 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,799 • Total comments across all topics: 282,123,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC