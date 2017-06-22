For Shailene Woodley, shooting the pa...

For Shailene Woodley, shooting the painful, traumatic scenes of 'Big Little Lies' was nothing but...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Los Angeles Times

Starring with Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern in HBO's "Big Little Lies" had Shailene Woodley feeling "like a kid in a candy shop" every day on set, she says. Starring with Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern in HBO's "Big Little Lies" had Shailene Woodley feeling "like a kid in a candy shop" every day on set, she says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jun 20 Sickandtarred 126
who is the best hung man in Carmel Jun 18 Republicana 1
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,096 • Total comments across all topics: 281,993,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC