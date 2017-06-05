Female captain to command California Highway Patrola s Monterey division
Monterey County >> After close to a year without an officer in command, the California Highway Patrol Monterey office has a new captain and she's the second female ever to take the role. A 27- year veteran of the agency, her new area of command encompasses all of the county including Monterey, Carmel Valley, Big Sur, North and South Monterey County and the CHP motorcycle squad and 911 dispatch center.
