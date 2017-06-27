Fairfield Inn & Suites to Open in Hollister, CA

Fairfield Inn & Suites to Open in Hol...

The Fairfield Inn & Suites Hollister, at 390 Gateway Dr., is set to open here today. The 77-room hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Lotus Management Inc. of San Jose, CA.

