Concert takes place 50 years to the day and at the same place,a

Monterey Pop Festival honors its 50th with impressive talent Festival 2017 seeks to honor the original event by presenting established and emerging talent. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/06/09/monterey-pop-festival-honors-its-50th-impressive-talent/385413001/ The 'Summer of Love' -- Yes, it was.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.