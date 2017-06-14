Cody Leibel goes big in Beverly Park with purchase of Reba McEntire's former home

Record label owner turned developer Cody Leibel, right, is pictured with his father, Canadian construction magnate Lorne Leibel, at the Pebble Beach Auctions in Monterey, Calif. Record label owner turned developer Cody Leibel, right, is pictured with his father, Canadian construction magnate Lorne Leibel, at the Pebble Beach Auctions in Monterey, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.