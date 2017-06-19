Carmel Coach store burglar pleads guilty
The man who robbed a Coach store in Carmel multiple times has pled guilty of no contest to commercial burglary, evading police officers, and hit and run causing injury. On April 29, 33-year-old Timothy Callahan entered a Coach store in Carmel and stole approximately $1,740 worth of items.
