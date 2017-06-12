Can Monterey Pop's 'Music, Love and Flowers' Feel the Same 50 Years Later?

As Norah Jones, Jack Johnson, Phil Lesh, Eric Burdon and Booker T. Jones gear up for fest's revival, they reflect on the legacy of the summer of '67 Booker T. Jones, Phil Lesh, Norah Jones and others look ahead to the new Monterey Pop, and reflect on whether the original message can still resonate. When Norah Jones considers why she wanted to participate in the 50th anniversary revival of the Monterey International Pop Festival A - the prototype for everything from Woodstock to Coachella - she gives an answer that sounds like something a hippie would have said a half-century ago: "It just sounded like a really good energy."

