Breweries serve up patriotic suds
Breweries serve up patriotic suds Discretion Brewing releases its fifth annual Free Day IPA this Saturday. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/life/toast-the-coast/2017/06/30/breweries-serve-up-patriotic-suds/441621001/ For some, celebrating the Fourth of July with a cold brew is as American as apple pie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Debate Over FISHERMANa S Wharf Continues
|Jun 29
|Neal Peifer
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jun 20
|Sickandtarred
|126
|who is the best hung man in Carmel
|Jun 18
|Republicana
|1
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Oreo
|16
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|May '17
|RichAndrewd
|1,553
|Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11)
|May '17
|NorteXIVgang
|18
|Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac...
|Apr '17
|Jsherratt831
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC