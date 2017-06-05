Beer garden in Monterey continues to ...

Beer garden in Monterey continues to take root as foundation prepared for structures next week

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

On Friday, crews poured concrete for the footings as part of the foundation of the Fieldworks Taproom beer garden in the Uptown Monterey shopping center near Trader Joe's in Monterey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) 5 hr Zappacrappa422 116
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 22
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,022 • Total comments across all topics: 281,650,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC