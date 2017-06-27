BaconFest: Third annual Monterey pork party a carnivorea s delight
Those thin savory strips of fried cured pork were the focus of the third annual BaconFest Saturday at the Monterey County Fair and Event Center. Attendees walked the grounds sipping on bacon bloody marys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jun 20
|Sickandtarred
|126
|who is the best hung man in Carmel
|Jun 18
|Republicana
|1
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May 28
|Oreo
|16
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|May '17
|RichAndrewd
|1,553
|Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11)
|May '17
|NorteXIVgang
|18
|Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac...
|Apr '17
|Jsherratt831
|1
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|wmcnatt
|8
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC