Backstage beefs, onstage magic: Monterey Pop 50 years later
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER- In this June 17, 1967 photo are two women at the Monterey Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif. Before Burning Man and Bonnaroo, Coachella and Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and Governors Island, there was Monterey Pop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Sun
|Zappacrappa422
|120
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May 28
|Oreo
|16
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|May '17
|RichAndrewd
|1,553
|Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11)
|May '17
|NorteXIVgang
|18
|Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac...
|Apr '17
|Jsherratt831
|1
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|wmcnatt
|8
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|22
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC