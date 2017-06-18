Azerbaijan Bank Took $900 Million Iri...

Azerbaijan Bank Took $900 Million Irish Detour On Way to Default an hour ago

When Azerbaijan's biggest bank wanted to raise hundreds of millions of dollars from funds in neighboring Kazakhstan, it headed 2,700 miles in the opposite direction to Ireland. International Bank of Azerbaijan , or IBA, used obscure Dublin-based entities to sell bonds that were bought by state-linked funds in Kazakhstan about three years ago.

