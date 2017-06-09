After 50 years, an encore of the Monterey Pop Festival
Paul Tollett, head of concert promoter Goldenvoice, and veteran record executive, producer and promoter Lou Adler, a key figure behind the original Monterey festival, talk about the festival 50 years later. Paul Tollett, head of concert promoter Goldenvoice, and veteran record executive, producer and promoter Lou Adler, a key figure behind the original Monterey festival, talk about the festival 50 years later.
