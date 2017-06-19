A proposed development would more tha...

A proposed development would more than double Sand City's population.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Weekly

Don Orosco, on East Avenue, says Sand City is at "a major crossroads" and that his proposed development "will catapult Sand City into the lead for the next 20 years." Don Orosco, on East Avenue, says Sand City is at "a major crossroads" and that his proposed development "will catapult Sand City into the lead for the next 20 years."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Tue Sickandtarred 126
who is the best hung man in Carmel Jun 18 Republicana 1
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May '17 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May '17 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Monterey County was issued at June 22 at 1:10PM PDT

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC