World War 3 Alert: Kim Jong Un Threatens U.S. With 'No...

After last Sunday's successful North Korea missile launch that marked what experts call a "significant breakthrough" for the rogue country's fast-moving nuclear weapons program, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un issued an explicit threat to the United States, saying that anyone who stands in the way of the country's nuclear program "should not expect any mercy." The launch of a Hwasong-12 medium range missile, which North Korea says is capable of delivering a "large-size heavy nuclear warhead," revealed new capabilities not previously on display in earlier North Korea missile tests, according to nuclear nonproliferation expert David Schmerler of the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in Monterey, California.

