Traffic lights coming down at Holman Highway roundabout
Pebble Beach >> Marking a major milestone and the beginning of the next phase of construction, the traffic signals at Holman Highway and Highway 1 will be permanently removed Tuesday night. “The lights are coming down at this point to reconfigure the intersection so that work can be done in the middle,” said Grant Leonard, Transportation Agency for Monterey County spokesman.
