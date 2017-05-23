The secret lives of white middle class America

Nick Beard is impressed with the nuanced way in which Big Little Lies deals with domestic violence and the emotional aftermath of rape "So what really happened?" elegant California mom Celeste asks her best friend, force of nature Madeline The question is really setting out the premise of HBO's miniseries, Big Little Lies : that in the most curated, perfect-seeming lives, there lurk secrets and hidden depths. The series presents a totally focused study on the inner lives of several mothers of children in the same first grade class in Monterey, California.

