The secret lives of white middle clas...

The secret lives of white middle class America

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: The F-Word Blog

Nick Beard is impressed with the nuanced way in which Big Little Lies deals with domestic violence and the emotional aftermath of rape "So what really happened?" elegant California mom Celeste asks her best friend, force of nature Madeline The question is really setting out the premise of HBO's miniseries, Big Little Lies : that in the most curated, perfect-seeming lives, there lurk secrets and hidden depths. The series presents a totally focused study on the inner lives of several mothers of children in the same first grade class in Monterey, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The F-Word Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Tue Zappacrappa42 107
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May 5 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May 5 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 22
News Pentagon memo: Syria has a ridiculously hugea s... Apr '17 Bless our prez 1
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,502 • Total comments across all topics: 281,265,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC