Suspected pipe bomb shuts down Capitola streets Saturday

CAPITOLA >> The area of Monterey Avenue and Younger Avenue near Noble Gulch Park was closed to traffic for three hours Saturday while Capitola Police Department and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad investigated a possible bomb. Capitola police received reports of a suspicious device in the gutter adjacent to Noble Gulch Park at the corner of Monterey and Younger at approximately 1:30 p.m., according to Capitola Police Chief Terry McManus.

