Suspect arrested in Monterey armed robbery

Monterey >> Officers arrested David Hufford, 54, of Seaside on Monday for armed robbery, wearing a mask to evade identity in the commission of a robbery, driving on a suspended license and probation violation, police said. Officers responded to a business in the 2400 block of North Fremont Street at 6:37 p.m. after a man wearing a ski mask demanded money while brandishing a knife.

