State reimburses Monterey for response in Soberanes Fire

The California Office of Emergency Services gave the city of Monterey $377,000 last week as reimbursement for the Monterey Fire Department's response to the 2016 Soberanes fire, city officials said Tuesday. The city has received $714,500 in reimbursement from the Office of Emergency Services so far in Fiscal Year 2016-2017, and the Soberanes Fire accounts for more than half that sum.

