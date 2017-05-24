SOJA Release New Single 'Bad News'; A...

SOJA Release New Single 'Bad News'; Announce 35+ Date National Amphitheater Tour

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Washington DC-based global stars SOJA have released the new single 'Bad News' today at all digital music services. The song is the band's first new single since their GRAMMY-nominated album 'Amid The Noise And Haste' in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Tue Zappacrappa42 107
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May 5 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May 5 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr '17 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 22
News Pentagon memo: Syria has a ridiculously hugea s... Apr '17 Bless our prez 1
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,650 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC