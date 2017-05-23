Sheriff David Clarke denies that he p...

Sheriff David Clarke denies that he plagiarised parts of thesis

The controversial Milwaukee sheriff David Clarke, who this week said he had been appointed an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security, has denied plagiarising portions of his master's degree thesis. CNN reported on Saturday that in "Making US security and privacy rights compatible", a thesis submitted in 2013 at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, Clarke "failed to properly attribute his sources at least 47 times".

