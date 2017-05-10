Road Report: Partial Highway 101 closure in Salinas, pipeline...
Salinas >> Weather-related repair work and an ongoing water supply project will challenge motorists in different areas of the county this week. Motorists will experience interrupted drive times when the right lane of northbound Highway 101 in Salinas is closed for two days for emergency slab repair by Caltrans.
