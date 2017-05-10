Quick Bites: New fusion spot, new beer in town, free restaurant composting workshop.
The good news: Smart and successful waste reduction and composting programs are in place at major food operations like Asilomar Conference Center , Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula , Basil Seasonal Dining and CSU Monterey Bay . The bad news: Hundreds more local restaurants can do better in managing their scraps and other organic waste materials, saving costs and boosting soils.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
