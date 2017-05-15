Playful Killer Whales Breach Near Mon...

Playful Killer Whales Breach Near Monterey, California

4 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Multiple killer whales displayed their playful side near Monterey, California, on May 11.This drone footage shows the orcas breaching and "pec slapping" in the waters off Monterey, California, on May 11. Pec slapping is when whales and dolphin species lift and drop their pectoral fins into the water while leaning on one side of their bodies. Nancy Black, the owner of tour company Monterey Bay Whale Watch, said the killer whales became "social" after feeding on a gray whale calf.

