North Korea Celebrates Test Of New, Long-Range Missile

North Korean state media said Monday that the missile Pyongyang test-fired a day earlier is a new weapon, able to carry a heavy nuclear warhead to unprecedented distances - possibly as far as U.S. soil. North Korea's state news agency identified the weapon as a Hwasong-12 "medium long-range" ground-to-ground ballistic missile.

