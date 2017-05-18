Monterey to strictly prohibit overnig...

Monterey to strictly prohibit overnight parking in citya s parks and may regulate RVs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Monterey County Herald

Monterey >> The City Council voted to strictly enforce its no-overnight-parking rule in Monterey city parks earlier this week and city officials also eventually plan to look at regulating the overnight parking of recreational vehicles on the city's streets. Any such future regulations would take into consideration the suggestions of both neighborhood residents and businesses, according to Assistant City Manager Hans Uslar, who said that it was premature to outline any specifics and that residents who require space on the road to park their RVs would likely be exempted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) May 14 Nugman 106
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) May 5 RichAndrewd 1,553
Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11) May 5 NorteXIVgang 18
News Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac... Apr 22 Jsherratt831 1
News Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11) Apr '17 wmcnatt 8
the music thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 22
News Pentagon memo: Syria has a ridiculously hugea s... Apr '17 Bless our prez 1
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,065 • Total comments across all topics: 281,191,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC