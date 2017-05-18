Monterey to strictly prohibit overnight parking in citya s parks and may regulate RVs

Monterey >> The City Council voted to strictly enforce its no-overnight-parking rule in Monterey city parks earlier this week and city officials also eventually plan to look at regulating the overnight parking of recreational vehicles on the city's streets. Any such future regulations would take into consideration the suggestions of both neighborhood residents and businesses, according to Assistant City Manager Hans Uslar, who said that it was premature to outline any specifics and that residents who require space on the road to park their RVs would likely be exempted.

