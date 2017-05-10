Monterey to celebrate language festival Sunday
Monterey >> While Monterey has long been known for its international ties, Sunday the city gets the chance to highlight those connections during the Third Annual Language Capital of the World Cultural Festival. The free event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Custom House Plaza, will feature a procession down Alvarado Street at 9:30 a.m., as well as international dance, music and food.
