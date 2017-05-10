Monterey Bay Economic Partnership summit attracts 300
Since the partnership announced a trust fund a year ago to build affordable housing, $6.5 million has been raised toward a $10 million goal. Eight projects are in the pipeline, with two in process including one in Santa Cruz County.
