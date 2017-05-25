Killer Whales Attacked a Blue Whale-Here's the Surprising Reason Why
A pod of orcas was seen conducting a synchronized attack on the world's largest animal, and they were probably not doing it for food. In drone footage captured on May 18 in Monterey, California, a group of orcas is seen carrying out a coordinated attack on a blue whale.
