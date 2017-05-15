Improvements planned for Montereya s ...

Improvements planned for Montereya s historic Colton Hall

Thursday May 11 Read more: Monterey County Herald

Because the second floor at Monterey's historic Colton Hall is only accessible via stairs, docents have been known to carry physically-challenged visitors up to the museum. Monterey >> The city of Monterey aims to make Colton Hall, its museum, and the historic grounds that surround it more accessible.

