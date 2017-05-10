Homeless man sentenced for lewd acts on a teen in Monterey
A homeless man convicted of committing lewd acts on a 15-year-old in Monterey has been sentenced to two years in prison. Kyle Gray was found guilty of the crime in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Comments
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|16 hr
|Nugman
|106
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|May 5
|RichAndrewd
|1,553
|Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11)
|May 5
|NorteXIVgang
|18
|Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac...
|Apr 22
|Jsherratt831
|1
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr 18
|wmcnatt
|8
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Pentagon memo: Syria has a ridiculously hugea s...
|Apr '17
|Bless our prez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC