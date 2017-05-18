FBI conducts underwater crime scene e...

FBI conducts underwater crime scene exercise at Monterey Harbor

Monterey >> For the first time, the Monterey Bay is the setting for an underwater training course conducted by the San Francisco Division of the FBI and designed to foster collaboration between maritime and law enforcement agencies in the case of an emergency. As part of the overall course, what's referred to as a post-blast investigation exercise took place on Wednesday at the Monterey Harbor next to Fisherman's Wharf.

