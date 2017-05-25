Clown With Machete Terrorizes Monterey Along 101
An insane clown a little too reminiscent of Pennywise took the tomfoolery too far Wednesday afternoon, as a grown man in an evil clown costume holding what appeared to be a bloody machete menaced motorists along Highway 101 in Monterey County. Numerous freaked out drivers on a stretch of road between Aromas and Prunedale called 911, requiring the Monterey Sheriff's Department to come out and diffuse yet another clown threat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|May 23
|Zappacrappa42
|107
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|May 5
|RichAndrewd
|1,553
|Marina infested with gang boys (Mar '11)
|May 5
|NorteXIVgang
|18
|Seaside closes access to makeshift toy car trac...
|Apr '17
|Jsherratt831
|1
|Brown names Laird as Resource Agency chief (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|wmcnatt
|8
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Pentagon memo: Syria has a ridiculously hugea s...
|Apr '17
|Bless our prez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC