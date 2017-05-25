Clown With Machete Terrorizes Montere...

Clown With Machete Terrorizes Monterey Along 101

An insane clown a little too reminiscent of Pennywise took the tomfoolery too far Wednesday afternoon, as a grown man in an evil clown costume holding what appeared to be a bloody machete menaced motorists along Highway 101 in Monterey County. Numerous freaked out drivers on a stretch of road between Aromas and Prunedale called 911, requiring the Monterey Sheriff's Department to come out and diffuse yet another clown threat.

