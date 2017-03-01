The Grub Hunter: Developing a menu for a restaurant a delicious break from construction
When it comes to opening a new restaurant, menu development is a delicious respite from the hair-pulling, forehead-slapping, tedious business side of things. This becomes obvious as the Jacks Monterey restaurant management team gathers giddily around an oblong table groaning with plates of food up for digestion and debate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Feb 20
|howefortunate
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan 30
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan '17
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Glades lake
|31
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC