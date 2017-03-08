Recycled water project gets permit to inject highly treated wastewater into Seaside basin
Watsonville >> Pure Water Monterey now has permission to inject highly treated recycled wastewater into the Seaside basin for later use as drinking water. With staff offering its full-throated support, the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board on Thursday unanimously approved a permit blessing the recycled water project's advanced treatment plan for purifying a variety of wastewater sources prior to pumping the water into the basin.
