Rain delays reopening of Dennis the Menace park
Construction equipment sits idle behind fencing closing the entrance to Dennis the Menace Playground in Monterey on Thursday. Monterey >> After receiving 309 percent of its normal February rainfall, the city of Monterey says Dennis the Menace Playground will not reopen in time for spring break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Sun
|Bestmontereydope888
|94
|Do Re Mi Music & Video goes way beyond basics (Jun '09)
|Mar 10
|cinema1895
|3
|Lyft in Monterey free ride!
|Mar 10
|Faucet
|1
|Looking to buy... (May '16)
|Mar 8
|Anonymous
|2
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Feb 20
|howefortunate
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan '17
|STB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC