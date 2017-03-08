Rain delays reopening of Dennis the M...

Rain delays reopening of Dennis the Menace park

Thursday Mar 9

Construction equipment sits idle behind fencing closing the entrance to Dennis the Menace Playground in Monterey on Thursday. Monterey >> After receiving 309 percent of its normal February rainfall, the city of Monterey says Dennis the Menace Playground will not reopen in time for spring break.

