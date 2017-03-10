Puppies rescued after Monterey storms reunited with their

A small litter of puppies rescued by two Salinas middle school officials from underneath a classroom have been united with a dog believed to be their mother at the Monterey County SPCA. Three two-week-old babies were retrieved from under the school by a Gavilan View Middle School teacher and custodian and immediately wrapped up in blankets before being handed to the SPCA on Feb. 22. Unfortunately, two other puppies in the litter had died, and there were no signs of their mother.

