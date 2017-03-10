Puppies rescued after Monterey storms reunited with their
A small litter of puppies rescued by two Salinas middle school officials from underneath a classroom have been united with a dog believed to be their mother at the Monterey County SPCA. Three two-week-old babies were retrieved from under the school by a Gavilan View Middle School teacher and custodian and immediately wrapped up in blankets before being handed to the SPCA on Feb. 22. Unfortunately, two other puppies in the litter had died, and there were no signs of their mother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Feb 20
|howefortunate
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan 30
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan '17
|Richard
|1
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|Dez1981
|90
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Glades lake
|31
|Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06)
|Dec '16
|Smh
|1,551
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC