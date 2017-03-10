Puppies rescued after Monterey storms...

Puppies rescued after Monterey storms reunited with their

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SFGate

A small litter of puppies rescued by two Salinas middle school officials from underneath a classroom have been united with a dog believed to be their mother at the Monterey County SPCA. Three two-week-old babies were retrieved from under the school by a Gavilan View Middle School teacher and custodian and immediately wrapped up in blankets before being handed to the SPCA on Feb. 22. Unfortunately, two other puppies in the litter had died, and there were no signs of their mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium Feb 20 howefortunate 1
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Feb 14 Mikey 11
lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud Jan 30 STB 1
Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here Jan '17 Richard 1
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jan '17 Dez1981 90
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Jan '17 Glades lake 31
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec '16 Smh 1,551
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,639 • Total comments across all topics: 279,261,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC