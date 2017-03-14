New campaign to reward restaurants fo...

New campaign to reward restaurants for taking a stand on immigration, womena s rights

Calavera is among the Bay Area restaurants participating in the Sanctuary Restaurants movement, a joint effort from Restaurant Opportunities Center United and Presente.org that urges restaurants to not allow discrimination in their establishments against people based on immigrant or refugee status, race, religion, gender or sexual orientation. Restaurant Opportunities Center United is forming a partnership with online platform Spendrise, which helps people support businesses who make choices for social good, to give money to restaurants that have participated in national days of action such as Day Without A Woman and Day Without An Immigrant.

