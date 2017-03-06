Monterey to decide on Community Choice Energy program
Monterey >> City Council on Tuesday will look at joining the Community Choice Energy Program, the tri-county initiative that would take over power purchasing control from PG&E and put it into the hands of a new regional agency dubbed Monterey Bay Community Power. “It would create a local governing body with local control of where the power is coming from, but the revenue would stay local while PG&E would still be working with us,” said Ted Terrasas, sustainability coordinator for the city of Monterey.
