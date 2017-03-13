Monterey rules out areas for future homeless shelters
Monterey >> After another lengthy meeting full of divergent opinions about where a future emergency homeless shelter should be located, the Planning Commission failed to decide exactly what zone such a facility would reside in. “We looked at all different zones, locking out places we didn't want the overlay to be,” said Planning Commissioner Mike Dawson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Mexican Gang Bangers Off to Prison (Jul '11)
|5 hr
|Fred
|5
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Mar 12
|Bestmontereydope888
|94
|Do Re Mi Music & Video goes way beyond basics (Jun '09)
|Mar 10
|cinema1895
|3
|Lyft in Monterey free ride!
|Mar 10
|Faucet
|1
|Looking to buy... (May '16)
|Mar 8
|Anonymous
|2
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Feb 20
|howefortunate
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC