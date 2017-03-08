Monterey opts to join Community Choice Energy Program

Monterey >> City Council on Tuesday received a round of applause from attendees of Tuesday's meeting after unanimously deciding to move ahead as a member in the Community Choice Energy Program . The tri-county initiative that will take over power purchasing control from PG&E and put it into the hands of a new regional agency called Monterey Bay Community Power, is also geared to keep its revenue from consumers local.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.