Monterey opts to join Community Choice Energy Program
Monterey >> City Council on Tuesday received a round of applause from attendees of Tuesday's meeting after unanimously deciding to move ahead as a member in the Community Choice Energy Program . The tri-county initiative that will take over power purchasing control from PG&E and put it into the hands of a new regional agency called Monterey Bay Community Power, is also geared to keep its revenue from consumers local.
