Monterey Bay Aquarium staffers are re...

Monterey Bay Aquarium staffers are reading fan mail to the fishes.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Who knew Monterey Bay Aquarium sea creatures get fan mail? Now aquarium staffers have begun reading those letters aloud to the fish. This is beyond adorable: Apparently kids have been sending fan mail to the sea creatures at the Monterey Bay Aquarium - and staffers there are reading the letters aloud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking to buy... (May '16) Wed Anonymous 2
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Wed margieee 93
Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium Feb 20 howefortunate 1
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Feb 14 Mikey 11
lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud Jan '17 STB 1
Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here Jan '17 Richard 1
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Jan '17 Glades lake 31
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,649 • Total comments across all topics: 279,434,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC