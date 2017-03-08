Monterey Bay Aquarium staffers are reading fan mail to the fishes.
Who knew Monterey Bay Aquarium sea creatures get fan mail? Now aquarium staffers have begun reading those letters aloud to the fish. This is beyond adorable: Apparently kids have been sending fan mail to the sea creatures at the Monterey Bay Aquarium - and staffers there are reading the letters aloud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to buy... (May '16)
|Wed
|Anonymous
|2
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|Wed
|margieee
|93
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Feb 20
|howefortunate
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan '17
|STB
|1
|Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here
|Jan '17
|Richard
|1
|Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09)
|Jan '17
|Glades lake
|31
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC