Mapping seawater threat to California Central Coast aquifers
Researchers from Stanford and the University of Calgary have transformed pulses of electrical current sent 1,000 feet underground into a picture of where seawater has infiltrated freshwater aquifers along the Monterey Bay coastline. A team led by Stanford geophysicist Rosemary Knight measures ocean saltwater intrusion into underground freshwater in the Monterey Bay region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanford.
Add your comments below
Monterey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14)
|17 hr
|Bestmontereydope888
|94
|Do Re Mi Music & Video goes way beyond basics (Jun '09)
|Mar 10
|cinema1895
|3
|Lyft in Monterey free ride!
|Mar 10
|Faucet
|1
|Looking to buy... (May '16)
|Mar 8
|Anonymous
|2
|Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium
|Feb 20
|howefortunate
|1
|Trump's North Korea red line could come back to...
|Feb 14
|Mikey
|11
|lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud
|Jan '17
|STB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Monterey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC