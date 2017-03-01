Kidman gives - Big Little Lies' an edge

From left: Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman star in HBO's "Big Little Lies,'' set in the wealthy oceanside community of Monterey, Calif. Are you watching the David E. Kelley "Big Little Lies"? It's good, if not quite great, as it manages to be both a "Desperate Housewives"-like satire of the wealthy oceanside community of Monterey, Calif., and a serious drama about these privileged creatures and their failed dreams.

