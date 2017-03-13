How HBO's 'Big Little Lies' Fudges Monterey Geography

It's hardly the largest deception on Big Little Lies , the HBO drama starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley as a quartet of Monterey mothers, but it's an emblematic one. To dazzle and impress viewers, director Jean-Marc VallA©e flaunts area sights like the dramatic Bixby Creek Bridge, the frequently photographed structure along Highway One - not to be confused with the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge, which has been in the process of being demolished today after it was irreparably damaged by storms, interrupting the highway for the rest of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.