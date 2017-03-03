Helicopter airlifts supplies to stran...

Helicopter airlifts supplies to stranded Monterey residents

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KRON 4

Big Sur residents who have been stranded by landslides on state Highway 1 and the collapsing Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge received airlifted food, pet food, fuel and mail via a helicopter this morning. The Monterey County Office of Emergency Services delivered the supplies to the Big Sur Multi-Agency Facility at Pfeiffer State Park, 25 miles south of Carmel-by-the-Sea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Monterey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Discount Tickets - Monterey Bay Aquarium Feb 20 howefortunate 1
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... Feb 14 Mikey 11
lovers point inn of pacific grove dangeroud Jan '17 STB 1
Lovers Point Inn DO NOT STAY Here Jan '17 Richard 1
where can I find heroin in monterey? (Oct '14) Jan '17 Dez1981 90
Review: David B Tolkan & Assoc - David B Tolkan... (Feb '09) Jan '17 Glades lake 31
News Ask the Auto Doctor (Mar '06) Dec '16 Smh 1,551
See all Monterey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Monterey Forum Now

Monterey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Monterey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Monterey, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC