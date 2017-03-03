Helicopter airlifts supplies to stranded Monterey residents
Big Sur residents who have been stranded by landslides on state Highway 1 and the collapsing Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge received airlifted food, pet food, fuel and mail via a helicopter this morning. The Monterey County Office of Emergency Services delivered the supplies to the Big Sur Multi-Agency Facility at Pfeiffer State Park, 25 miles south of Carmel-by-the-Sea.
