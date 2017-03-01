Happy Birthday Roger Daltrey: The Who...

Happy Birthday Roger Daltrey: The Who Performs At 1967 Monterey Pop Festival

Iconic rock 'n' roll frontman Roger Daltrey celebrates his 73rd birthday today. The lead singer of the legendary British rock band The Who , Daltrey and his fellow surviving founding member, guitarist Pete Townshend , recently embarked on The Who Hits 50! World Tour honoring the influential group's 50th anniversary.

